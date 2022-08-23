Deputies: 2 men, 1 child injured in Cedar County crash involving a school bus
CEDAR Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Two men and one child were injured in a crash involving a school bus in Cedar County Tuesday morning.
Cedar County deputies reposned around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Highway 130 and Washington Avenue for the report of a two-vehicle crash, according to a media release.
On scene, deputies found a 2015 Bluebird Bennett School bus, driven by John Hulick and a 2016 Chrysler Town & Country Van driven by Gilbert Pewe, deputies said.
According to deputies, the school bus had six children passengers at the time of the accident.
Hulick, Pewe and a child were transported to an area hospital for their injuries, police said.
According to deputies, the investigation is ongoing.
