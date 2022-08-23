Deputies: Man arrested on sexual assault charge in Des Moines County

Derrick Lee Nichols, 28, is charged with second-degree sexual assault against a child, a Class...
Derrick Lee Nichols, 28, is charged with second-degree sexual assault against a child, a Class B felony. Punishable by up to 25 years in prison.(KWQC/Des Moines County Sheriff's)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Monday in Burlington after police say he sexually assaulted a 5-year-old.

Derrick Lee Nichols, 28, is charged with second-degree sexual assault against a child, a Class B felony. Punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Des Moines County deputies stopped a vehicle driven by Nichols Around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the Burlington area.

During the stop deputies found Nichols to be a convicted tier III sex offender, deputies said. A 5-year-old child was seen in the backseat of the vehicle that was not related to Nichols.

According to deputies, further investigation found Nichols had sexually assaulted the 5-year-old child in rural Des Moines County. Nichols admitted to sexually abusing the child while in rural Des Moines County during an interview with Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office Detective.

According to deputies, Nichols is being held on no bond.

The incident remains under investigation, deputies said. Additional charges, relating to the sex offender registry, are pending.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and three others are hurt following a car crash on the North Fairmount...
2 dead, 3 hurt after overnight car crash in Davenport
A local vet helps treat the 198 dogs seized from a rural Sherrard woman’s property.
Local vet gives condition update on dogs seized from Sherrard home
The Davenport Police Department is investigating an early morning armed robbery at a Davenport...
Police investigate robbery at Davenport convenience store
Rock Island Police have increased patrols at schools in the Rock Island-Milan School district...
Increased police presence at Rock Island schools after ‘non-credible’ threat
The Muscatine Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a...
Pedestrian killed by train in Muscatine

Latest News

A school district in eastern Iowa is dealing with a school bus crash on their first day of...
Deputies: 2 men, 1 child injured in Cedar County crash involving a school bus
Deputies: 1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash
A Botetourt County School Bus stop sign on Monday afternoon.
Bettendorf Middle School implements a new program to welcome students on their first day
fatal car accident in Davenport
2 dead, 3 hurt after overnight car crash in Davenport