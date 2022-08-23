Deputies: Man arrested on sexual assault charge in Des Moines County

DES MOINES Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Monday in Burlington after police say he sexually assaulted a 5-year-old.

Derrick Lee Nichols, 28, is charged with second-degree sexual assault against a child, a Class B felony. Punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Des Moines County deputies stopped a vehicle driven by Nichols Around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the Burlington area.

During the stop deputies found Nichols to be a convicted tier III sex offender, deputies said. A 5-year-old child was seen in the backseat of the vehicle that was not related to Nichols.

According to deputies, further investigation found Nichols had sexually assaulted the 5-year-old child in rural Des Moines County. Nichols admitted to sexually abusing the child while in rural Des Moines County during an interview with Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office Detective.

According to deputies, Nichols is being held on no bond.

The incident remains under investigation, deputies said. Additional charges, relating to the sex offender registry, are pending.

