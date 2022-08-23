Deputies: 1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash

(WILX)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One woman is dead and a man is injured after a crash on Illinois Route 64 Saturday morning.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded around 2:24 a.m. Saturday to a report of a vehicle crash on Illinois Route 64, between Roberts Road and Dauphin Road, East of Savanna, Illinois, according to a media release.

According to deputies, 21-year-old Christian R. Toms was eastbound on Illinois Route 64 when he lost control of his vehicle and crossed into the westbound lane. Toms’ vehicle then collided with a vehicle driven by 59-year-old Kelly R. Behrens.

Behrens was transported to an area hospital where she died from her injuries, deputies said. Toms was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Toms was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage, and operate an uninsured motor vehicle, deputies said. Additional charges are pending.

According to deputies, the investigation is ongoing.

