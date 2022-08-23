Quad Cities nonprofit collecting diapers to distribute to families in need

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Ending the need for diapers in the Quad Cities. That is the goal one Quad Cities mother is working toward through the nonprofit “Hiney Heroes.”

Tens of thousands of diapers are collected at the Hiney Heroes warehouse in Bettendorf every year to hand out to QC area families who may not be able to afford them every month.

So far in 2022, the nonprofit has distributed more than 50,000 diapers.

“You can’t get diapers using SNAP. You can’t get diapers with WIC, even though these are set up to help young families,” said Karree Fah, executive director of Hiney Heroes.

Fah is a mother of four with an understanding of how expensive diapers can get each month.

That was especially true when raising her twins, Penny and Primrose, now 5-years-old.

When they were 2-years-old, Fah and her husband budgeted $200 every month just on diapers and wipes alone.

“That’s a lot of money. And we started thinking, what do people do if they can’t afford the diapers that their children need? So then we kind of did, went down a rabbit hole. Looked at google, tried to find what safety nets there were for families and there’s nothing. There was nothing, especially at the time,” said Fah.

Through research in 2018, the Fahs came across “Loving Bottoms”, a diaper bank out of Galesburg.

That’s when the idea for “Hiney Heroes” was hatched.

The nonprofit collects size newborn to size six diapers, wraps them in packs of 25, and distributes them to families who can’t afford them.

Through social media, Fah was able to garner community support through diaper donations.

“Moms want to help. We want all babies to have clean diapers. It’s in every mother. I mean, I get goosebumps still when I think about a baby being on their last diaper and the mom not knowing how they’re going to get the next one. Like, how terrible would that be. And so, people just started sending us diapers,” said Fah.

Partnering with multiple other charitable organizations in the Quad Cities, “Hiney Heroes” has held multiple drive-through diaper giveaways over the last few years.

“We had cars lines and lines, you know, through parking lots, in the street, waiting for diapers. And you could just see there’s such a need. And the relief on parents’ faces when you handed them 50 diapers that are going to help them get through these hard times. It was amazing,” said Fah.

She has written one grant proposal in the four years she has run Hiney Heroes, otherwise all the diapers are donated by the public.

“If we can help get a clean diaper on babies, we’re just ecstatic to be able to do that,” said Fah.

Follow Hiney Heroes on Facebook, where any community diaper drive-thrus will be announced.

If you need diapers in an emergency, Hiney Heroes has them available at the Salvation Army locations in Moline and Davenport.

If you would like to donate money for Hiney Heroes to purchase diapers, click here.

If you would like to donate diapers, you can drop them off at the Hiney Heroes warehouse, located at 3796 State Street in Bettendorf, inside “In This Issue Comics.”

