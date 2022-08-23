Rock Island City Council approves second hearing for proposed SSA

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - At Monday night’s city council meeting, the Rock Island City Council voted in favor of the proposed special service area taxing district for downtown Rock Island.

During the public comment section, several business owners and residents spoke in opposition of the proposed plan citing, but not limited to, the fact that certain businesses such as Modern Woodman were written out of the district.

The owner of Circa 21, Brett Hitchcock, spoke to the council about his concerns of the proposed SSA.

“Another concern is the amount of money going to the chamber that doesn’t even fund the SSA,” Hitchcock said. “I believe Alderman Healy pointed out that $.44 of every dollar generated goes to the chamber and not the SSA. If that is true, that alone should be enough of a reason to explore other management options.”

Rock Island resident Robert Burke spoke on Monday about how the number of renters within the district that would be impacted by this increased tax.

“In other words, low income populations were simply not considered,” Burke said. “Renters were not considered. The people who have begun the revival of this area were not considered. And as a proponent of data informed decision making, I think we should take a step back and be smarter in that regard.”

Sara and Jose Zepeda, the owners of QC Coffee and Pancake House, said they want improvements within the downtown Rock Island area but feel they aren’t being heard.

“I just don’t really understand why our concerns aren’t being looked at and action isn’t being taken,” Sara Zepeda said. “44% of the budget going to labor and Chamber fees is just unacceptable. If we were to run our business that way, it wouldn’t work. I don’t know how this isn’t being questioned and no one is questioning that.”

The vote on Monday followed suit from the first reading, with five alderman voting yay and one voting nay. The third and final vote will take place on Monday, September 5th

