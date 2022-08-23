Scott County drafting opposition letter to Canadian Pacific merger

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Board of Supervisors is drafting a letter of opposition to a multi-billion dollar railway merger.

The Surface Transportation Board will make its decision about the merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads sometime this winter. The Scott County Board wants them to know it doesn’t support any of it.

A potential union of the companies could increase train traffic in some parts of the Quad Cities metro from eight trains to about 23 a day.

In a brief discussion at their meeting on Thursday, all five Scott County Supervisors agreed to support a letter of opposition to the STB on the pending merger.

After Bettendorf and Davenport reached multi-million dollar deals with CP to not oppose the merger, Ken Beck, chair of the board, said it’s time to take action.

“I think most of us have been getting more and more contacts from folks that live between the Princeton and LeClaire,” Beck said. “I see at this point that we need to make a stance in this.”

Plans are in the works with the boards in Muscatine and Clinton counties to sign on to the letter. However, Clinton County Supervisor Dan Spr said the current wording is too harsh. Instead of opposition, he wants to express concern about the merger.

“Let’s not get in the way of business and growth and development. but we are concerned about these impacts for our community,” Spr said. “If the railroad will make those right, then we’re happy to have their business.”

In Muscatine County, the board’s chair Scott Sauer said they had similar sentiments.

Clinton County will take action on whether to join Scott County’s letter or draft its own letter at its next meeting on Aug. 29

“I think if we at least give a week for additional feedback to come in, sometimes when we have these conversations, it’ll be in the paper,” Spr said. “Then we’ll get a little flood of additional insight and participation in the conversation. "

In response to the counties drafting letters of opposition or concern, Canadian Pacific released a statement.

“CP continues to discuss the CP-KCS merger with a number of communities,” a spokesperson wrote. “[It] has reached agreements in recent weeks in Davenport, Bettendorf and Muscatine.”

With Muscatine and Clinton counties hesitant to sign on, Beck said he is not sure when Scott County’s letter will be sent to the STB.

