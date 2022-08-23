Scott County Park Pool announces end-of-season schedule

Scott County Park Swimming Pool, Eldridge, Iowa.
Scott County Park Swimming Pool, Eldridge, Iowa.(Scott County Department of Conservation)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -There is still time to have some good, splashing fun at Scott County Park Pool, as the end-of-season hours have been announced, according to a news release.

The 2022 Scott County Park Pool season will end on Labor Day.

The facility is now closed weekdays but will open on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) from 12-7 p.m. The swimming pool will also be open during the upcoming Labor Day holiday on Mon., Sept. 5 from 12-7 p.m.

The pool is located at 18850 270th Street, Eldridge.

For more information, call 563-383-3280 or visit the website at https://www.scottcountyiowa.gov/conservation/scott-county-park/swimming-pool

