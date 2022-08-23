Sunny and seasonal today

Increasing rain chances Wednesday night
We'll go from clear and cool tonight, to warm sunshine for your Tuesday.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- High pressure will control our weather for the next couple days leading to morning fog and a lot of sunshine each afternoon.  Temps will average around normal for this time of August with highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the low 60s.  There will be a few more clouds around by Wednesday and Thursday but the rain looks to stay to our north.  The weather pattern will then look to turn active again Saturday into Sunday morning this weekend.

TODAY: AM Fog/PM sun.  High: 83º. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Patchy fog.  Low: 60º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. High: 85º

