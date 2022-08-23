Sunshine and Clouds This Afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Expect another afternoon of sunshine and warmth, as high pressure continues over the upper Midwest. Look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70′s to low 80′s. Clear skies continue tonight, with more sunshine (and a few clouds) setting up for the midweek. Temperatures should reach the lower to middle 80′s Wednesday. Our weather turns a bit more active Wednesday night as a front arrives out of the northern plains. This system will bring a chance for scattered showers and storms through Thursday, with most of the rain trending north. Sunshine returns Friday and Saturday. Rain chances will be back by Sunday into next week.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 83°. Wind: NW 5 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds. Patchy fog late. Low: 62°. Wind: SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. High: 85°. Wind: SE 5 mph.

