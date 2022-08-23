Sunshine and Clouds This Afternoon

Increasing rain chances Wednesday night
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Expect another afternoon of sunshine and warmth, as high pressure continues over the upper Midwest. Look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70′s to low 80′s. Clear skies continue tonight, with more sunshine (and a few clouds) setting up for the midweek. Temperatures should reach the lower to middle 80′s Wednesday. Our weather turns a bit more active Wednesday night as a front arrives out of the northern plains. This system will bring a chance for scattered showers and storms through Thursday, with most of the rain trending north. Sunshine returns Friday and Saturday. Rain chances will be back by Sunday into next week.

TODAY:  Partly to mostly sunny. High: 83°. Wind: NW 5 mph.

TONIGHT:  A few clouds. Patchy fog late. Low: 62°. Wind: SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. High: 85°. Wind: SE 5 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and three others are hurt following a car crash on the North Fairmount...
2 dead, 3 hurt after overnight car crash in Davenport
A local vet helps treat the 198 dogs seized from a rural Sherrard woman’s property.
Local vet gives condition update on dogs seized from Sherrard home
The Davenport Police Department is investigating an early morning armed robbery at a Davenport...
Police investigate robbery at Davenport convenience store
Rock Island Police have increased patrols at schools in the Rock Island-Milan School district...
Increased police presence at Rock Island schools after ‘non-credible’ threat
The Muscatine Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a...
Pedestrian killed by train in Muscatine

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Sunshine and Clouds This Afternoon
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Sunny and seasonal Tuesday
Sunny and comfy today
Sunny and comfy today
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Mostly clear and calm overnight Monday