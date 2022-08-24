Camanche residents pack council chambers to oppose Canadian Pacific merger

CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Camanche held a public hearing Thursday night for residents to voice their concerns surrounding the multi-billion dollar merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas city southern Railways.

Last week, Camanche city officials said they were underwhelmed by Canadian Pacific’s $200,000 offer. City Administrator Andrew Kida said they would need at least $2.5 million to handle train traffic nearly tripling in the area.

Many residents, like Doug Murphy, felt the company doesn’t care about the city of about 4,300.

“The thing we have to understand is that large impersonal corporations do not have a heart and do not have a soul,” Murphy said. “They are basing all of their decisions off of money which means if this merger goes through there’s going to be longer and longer and longer trains.”

Dozens packed the council chambers, all opposing the merger. Many encouraged the city to join forces with other local governments to stop the merger.

Another resident, Sarah Smith, said she’s worried about what increased noise pollution could do to property values.

“Not only are we talking about our safety being threatened by this merger, but we are also talking about our home values being deprecated,” Smith said. “Will [Canadian Pacific] compensate Camanche for the decrease in the local economy when residents decide to move elsewhere to escape from the railroad noise?”

According to city officials, more than 1,200 people live on the south side of the railroad tracks. Camanche Fire Chief Dave Schutte said more trains would cut off emergency services to about a quarter of town and the river.

“Nothing scares me more than the fact that trains are going to be twice as long and three times as frequent,” Schutte said. “The chance that we’re going to be blocked from being able to get to where we need to go in an emergency is increased dramatically.”

The city council is expected to take formal action on Canadian Pacific’s offer at a meeting in September.

Ultimately, the Surface Transportation Board will make a decision on the merger sometime this winter.

