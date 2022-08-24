Circa 21 announces upcoming shows for their 46th season

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Circa 21 has announced it’s upcoming shows for their 46th season in 2023. The theatre has been a staple in downtown Rock Island since it opened on June 11, 1977.

The 46th season will feature the following shows:

We Will Rock You will run January 18 until March 11 and features the music of Queen. The musical follows two revolutionaries who try to save rock ‘n’ roll in a post-apocalyptic world.

Grumpy Old Men: The Musical will run March 15 until May 6 and, as the title suggests, follows two men who have been living next door to each other and are feuding. Eventually a beautiful and charming woman moves in across the street from them and their rivalry reaches new heights. The musical is a laugh-out-loud story about family, friendship, love, and romance. The musical is based off of the 1993 film starring Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau and Ann-Margret.

Mamma Mia will run May 10 until July 8 and tells the story of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter, and friendship, creating an unforgettable show boasting a large cast, nonstop laughs, and explosive dance numbers that deliver pure joy for audiences! Over 54 million people all around the world have fallen in in love with the characters, story, and music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

Escape to Margaritaville lends classic Jimmy Buffett tunes and original songs with a story that revolves around a part-time bartender/singer who falls for a career-minded tourist. This musical is hilarious and heartwarming.

The Outsider follows Ned Newley who doesn’t even want to be governor. He’s terrified of public speaking and his poll numbers are impressively bad. To his ever-supportive Chief of Staff, Ned seems destined to fail. But political consultant Arthur Vance sees things differently: Ned might be the worst candidate to ever run for office unless the public is looking for the worst candidate to ever run for office.

Brett Hitchcock, the Director of Audience Development says next years shows are a good combination of musical theatre and straight plays.

“And I think we’ve got a really nice mix of shows this year, we’ve got shows that people have heard of, like Grumpy Old Men, which is based on the movie and of course, Mamma Mia, both of which we have done in previous years,” Hitchcock said. “And we’re incredibly successful. And we’ve got a nice blend of other musicals this year to two other musicals that we’ve not done before.”

Currently, Circa 21 is putting on Disaster! which is a musical based on 70s music and the disaster era of 70s movies and has brought local actors of all ages to the professional stage.

One actor in the show, Jack Carslake, says his experience was been so fun and exciting.

“It’s been crazy. I mean, there’s just been a part of something so big and hundreds of people are seeing this show,” Carslake said. “And coming out and getting excited to watch you do your favorite thing in the world is just so amazing.”

Another local actor, Tristan Tapscott, has worked with Circa 21 for nearly 15 years and says the arts scene in the Quad Cities is thriving.

“It’s just so cool that there’s such a range that you can experience not only as a patron, but you know, as it as an artist, there’s so many opportunities, and that’s why so many of us that grew up here are still here, or have gone away and come back because of the opportunities,” Tapscott said. “This area for this its size has an incredible art scene. And it’s only growing. I mean, there’s a little bit of a renaissance happening now. And things are only gonna get better.”

Tickets for next season’s shows are already on sale and there are a number of season ticket package options available. Visit www.circa21.com for more information.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.