Early voting begins Wednesday for Sept. 13 special elections in Bettendorf, North Scott school districts

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - In-person voting begins Wednesday for the Sept. 13 specials elections in the Bettendorf and North Scott school districts, Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins said.

Voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Auditor’s Office at the Scott County Administrative Center, 600 West 4th Street, Davenport.

A satellite location will be available for North Scott voters only at the Scott County Public Library – Eldridge Branch, 200 N 6th Ave, Eldridge. The voting location will be open on the following dates:

Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday

Noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 31

Noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 7

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is 5 p.m. Monday. Request forms are available for download from the auditor’s webpage or the auditor’s office will mail forms to voters upon request by calling 563-326-8631.

The deadline for returning absentee ballots is 8 p.m. Sept. 13. Ballots may be returned by mail, or hand-delivered to the auditor’s office by the voter, a household member, an immediate family member or a delivery agent.

Voters in the Bettendorf School District are asked to consider the following ballot measure:

Public Measure A: Shall the Board of Directors of the Bettendorf Community School District, in the County of Scott, State of Iowa, for the purpose of purchasing and improving grounds; constructing schoolhouses or buildings and opening roads to schoolhouses or buildings; purchasing of buildings; purchase, lease or lease-purchase of technology and equipment; paying debts contracted for the erection or construction of schoolhouses or buildings, not including interest on bonds; procuring or acquisition of libraries; repairing, remodeling, reconstructing, improving, or expanding the schoolhouses or buildings and additions to existing schoolhouses; expenditures for energy conservation; renting facilities under Iowa Code Chapter 28E; purchasing transportation equipment for transporting students; lease purchase option agreements for school buildings or equipment; purchasing equipment authorized by law; or for any purpose or purposes now or hereafter authorized by law, be authorized for a period of ten (10) years, to levy annually, a voter-approved physical plant and equipment property tax no to exceed One Dollar Thirty-Four Centers ($1.34) per On Thousand Dollars ($1,000) of the assessed valuation of the taxable property within the school district commencing with the levy for collection in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, or each year thereafter?

Voters in the North Scott School District are asked to consider the following ballot measure:

Public Measure B: Shall the Board of Directors of the North Scott Community School District in the County of Scott, State of Iowa, be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $25,000,000 to provide funds to construct, build, repair, furnish, and equip a Regional Innovation Center and improve the site; to construct, build, furnish, and equip a Welding/Metal Lab at the High School building and to improve the site; to renovate, remodel, repair, improve, furnish, and equip the Music Wing at the Junior High building; to construct, build, furnish, and equip and addition to the Junior High building and related remodeling; to construct, build, furnish, and equip an addition to Neil Armstrong Elementary building and related remodeling; to renovate, repair, improve, furnish, and equip Lancer Stadium and improve the site; to implement various energy savings projects at District facilities; and to acquire property?

