The Great Resignation examined: is it a good idea?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is no denying that the U.S. has undergone great changes in the landscape of employment spurred by the pandemic.

40 million people--a new record high--left their jobs last year. These workers either quit for other jobs, decided to open their own business or retired. In general, employees are looking for more perks, more pay, retirement and better balance in their work and personal lives.

Drue Kampmann, True Financial Partners, shares insights into what led to these shifts, how it is affecting today’s economy, and future employment trends. He points out that the pandemic served as the accelerant for mass resignations and significant shifts in the labor market that actually began around 10 years ago.

Talking points about “The Big Quit” and the problems with early retirement include:

Workers re-evaluating their priorities and values and choosing work that better align with their personal values, increased compensation, better work/life balance or working remotely.

More people are also retiring early . Folks are looking to retire in their 50′s more then ever before.

Major issues associated with early retirement: spreading money over more years puts pressure on 401K and IRA funds. Instead of lasting 20-25 years, these dollars will need to last up to 35 years.

There is a longer time between retiring and collecting social security, so a person or couple will have to self-fund until their social security starts. In most cases, it is better for people to delay their social security, rather than take it early which requires that people self-fund in front of collection.

Most people who retire early have to pay for their own health insurance and the costs these days are skyrocketing. This is a huge financial burden until they reach age 65 and qualify for Medicare.

