Identities released after crash in Davenport kills 2, injures 3 people

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a car crash on the bridge over Duck Creek near North Fairmount Street and Heatherton Drive.

According to a press release, the accident happened on Monday at 10:56 p.m.

Police say the incident involved a mother and her four children.

Police say the preliminary investigation showed a Ford Escape was traveling southbound on Fairmount Street when the driver lost control, crossed the center line, and hit the bridge before ending up on its side in Duck Creek.

Police say the driver, Ashley Taylor, 31, of Davenport, died at the scene and her 12-year-old son Andre Grady was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police say a 10-year-old passenger was flown to Iowa City with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, an 8-year-old and 9-month-old were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. They have since been released.

The crash is still under investigation.

