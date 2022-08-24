Identities released after crash in Davenport kills 2, injures 3 people

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a car crash on the bridge over Duck Creek near North Fairmount Street and Heatherton Drive.

According to a press release, the accident happened on Monday at 10:56 p.m.

Police say the incident involved a mother and her four children.

Police say the preliminary investigation showed a Ford Escape was traveling southbound on Fairmount Street when the driver lost control, crossed the center line, and hit the bridge before ending up on its side in Duck Creek.

Police say the driver, Ashley Taylor, 31, of Davenport, died at the scene and her 12-year-old son Andre Grady was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police say a 10-year-old passenger was flown to Iowa City with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, an 8-year-old and 9-month-old were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. They have since been released.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school district in eastern Iowa is dealing with a school bus crash on their first day of...
2 men, 1 child injured in Cedar County crash involving a school bus
Deputies: 1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash
The tracks in Dinosaur Valley State Park are expected to be covered up again with river water...
Drought conditions uncover 113-million-year-old dinosaur tracks
Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say

Latest News

River Drive between 12th and 15th streets will be closed starting Wednesday night for the...
River Drive closure start Wednesday night ahead of Moline 150th Sesquicentennial Celebration
Graphic
Early voting begins Wednesday for Sept. 13 special elections in Bettendorf, North Scott school districts
A tad warmer this afternoon
A tad warmer this afternoon
Davenport Southeast Little League says viral video not ‘racially motivated’