ImpactLife joins international campaign to break single day blood donations world record

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ImpactLife joins an international campaign to break the world record for a single day of blood donations Saturday.

According to ImpactLife, the effort is part of Global Blood Heroes Day, a worldwide drive to rally 50,000 blood donors in 20 countries across six continents. All blood donations made at ImpactLife donor centers and community blood drives scheduled on Saturday will count towards the record.

“Although a blood transfusion is needed every two seconds in this country, just three percent of the United States population donates blood each year. We need to dramatically increase that number to ensure we have enough blood on the shelf to meet demand,” said Kate Fry, Chief Executive Officer at America’s Blood Centers. “This global campaign will help bring more donors into their local community blood center, increase diversity in the blood supply, and encourage many people to give for the very first time.”

The campaign is spearheaded by a social justice organization based in the United Kingdom named “Who is Hussain?” according to ImpactLife. All data collected as part of this campaign will be confirmed by Official World Records, a verification body recognized by the Council of Notariats of the European Union.

To schedule an appointment for donation, call 800-747-5401 or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org, or via the Blood Center’s mobile app.

ImpactLife said they strive to maintain a five-day supply for all blood types, but after a period of low donation rates, blood inventories are at just a 1.5-day supply for O-negative and 2- to 3-day supply for O-positive, A-negative, A-positive, B-positive, and B-negative blood types. Blood and platelet donations are used to support ongoing, routine use at local hospitals while a reserve is needed in case of a spike in demand due to large scale emergencies or mass trauma.

ImpactLife strives to maintain a five-day supply for all blood types but the constant use of blood for patients and multiple MTPs in recent weeks have left blood inventories at just a one-day supply for O-negative and two to three day supply for O-positive, A-negative, A-positive, B-positive, and B-negative blood types. (ImpactLife)

ImpactLife Donor Promotions

ImpactLife offers promotions to donors as a thank you to those who support the blood center’s lifesaving mission at this critical time of year, leaders at the organization said.

All donors giving at ImpactLife mobile blood drive locations through Sept. 11 will receive a $10 e-gift card or donor’s choice of 500 bonus points for ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store.

All donors giving at ImpactLife Donor Centers locations through Sept. 11 will receive a $20 e-gift card or donor’s choice of 500 bonus points for ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store.

All donors giving a Double Red Cell donation or a platelet donation for at least third time with ImpactLife, locations , through Sept. 11 will receive a $25 e-gift card

All donors giving platelet donations for the first or second time, at locations , through Sept. 11 will receive a $50 e-gift card

Provided with all donations, with the value based on donation procedure type; Double and Triple Point Days apply. For more information, see: ImpactLife Donor Rewards

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.