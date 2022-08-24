Monkeypox vaccine available to those eligible in the Quad Cities

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Local health departments are starting to distribute the Monkeypox vaccine to eligible people in the Quad Cities.

According to the CDC, almost sixteen thousand people have the virus in the United States as of Wednesday. Sixteen cases are in Iowa. As of Wednesday afternoon, Illinois had 981. IDPH’s website shows one of those cases is in Rock Island County.

Because of limited nationwide supply, the Rock Island County Health Department is doing targeted vaccination of:

Individuals who are immunocompromised

Individuals who have been identified as a known contact of someone with MPX who are receiving post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP)

Laboratory and other response personnel receiving occupational pre-exposure prophylaxis according to CDC guidance

Individuals who have already been scheduled for a 2nd dose

PEP refers to post-exposure prophylaxis and is the vaccination of named contacts of identified cases in occupational and community settings. The Rock Island County Health Department is working with The Project of the Quad Cities to identify people who are at high risk for exposure and infection.

Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer of the health department, says the LGBTQ+ community is at higher risk of developing the disease.

“However there is no reason it will stay in that population. It’s a virus it does not matter if you are gay or straight or somewhere in between, it’s a virus, it will attack anyone that it comes in contact with,” said Hill.

Monkeypox spreads through close contact. According to Hill, 99 percent of people who contract the virus will survive but the disease is extremely painful.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, exhaustion, enlarged lymph nodes, a characteristic rash with can appear like blisters, and chills. The illness may last up to 2-4 weeks and usually resolves without specific treatment.

If you have symptoms of the virus or think you may be eligible for the vaccine, contact your healthcare provider.

