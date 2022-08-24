Nutrition coach to give free integrative health seminar in Davenport on Aug. 30

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Did you know that the digestive tract or the gut is your body’s second brain? It controls the health of your entire body, including emotions and mental health.

Doug Caporrino, , teaches people how to improve gut health and will be doing a free lecture in the Quad Cities on Aug. 30 from 12-1 p.m. at Tri-Med, 3400 Dexter Court, Pavilion 1 Suite 105, in Davenport.

Caporrino’s book about striving for better health is Tell Me, Teach Me, Heal Me: How to Get Healthy Before You Die Trying.

Doug Caporrino will be available to schedule private counseling and get a signed book from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Aug. 29-31. The office phone number to schedule an appointment is 563-823-5555, select “0″. Slots are limited and can be reserved by credit card.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.