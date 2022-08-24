River Drive closure start Wednesday night ahead of Moline 150th Sesquicentennial Celebration

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - River Drive between 12th and 15th streets will be closed starting Wednesday night for the set-up of the Moline 150th Sesquicentennial Celebration Festival grounds.

The road will remain closed between those two streets until Sunday, city officials said.

Road closure signs are installed at 55th Street Rock Island/1st Street, 6th Street and River Drive, 17th Street and River Drive and 19th Street and River Drive.

Moline Public Works asks motorists traveling westbound on River Drive to go left on 15th to 4th Avenue and continue on it until turning right on 12th and taking 12th to River Drive where they can resume going west, city officials said.

Motorists heading eastbound on River Drive should take 12th Street to 6th Avenue and then rejoin River Drive at 15th Street.

The Moline 150th Sesquicentennial Celebration Festival kicks off at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

