RME piano project uses music and art to bring people together

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Music and art have a way of uniting people across the globe. RME’s One Sound Piano Project combines both for the enjoyment of the community.

Tyson Danner, Executive Director of River Music Experience, highlights the artfully decorated pianos that have been placed all over the Quad Cities. The segment also covers an upcoming event called Community Jam Session on Sunday, Sept.18 at Freight House Farmer’s Market from 1-4 p.m.

The intention behind the One Sound Piano Project is beyond a tribute to rock music and art; the organizers hope that residents will interact in the public spaces, break down social barriers, and play the instruments.

10 colorful pianos – all painted by 10 local artists – are at sites across the bi-state region including:

Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley.

Arts Alley in Rock Island.

Freight House Farmers Market, Davenport.

Quad City International Airport, Moline.

Runner’s Park, East Moline.

Antique Archaeology, LeClaire.

Quad City Botanical Center, Rock Island.

Mercado on Fifth, Moline.

VanderVeer Botanical Park, Davenport.

Quad Cities Waterfront Convention Center, Bettendorf.

For more information on the piano project, go to www.rivermusicexperience.org/one-sound-piano-project/.

