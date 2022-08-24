Rock Island County deputies searching for missing Port Byron man

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County deputies are looking for a missing Port Byron man.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded around 10:46 p.m. Tuesday to a missing person complaint in Pert Byron, Illinois, according to a media release.

According to deputies, the missing person, Steven R. Mudd, was last seen around 6 a.m. Tuesday when he left his home in Port Byron. His car was found in a local park near the house.

Mudd is a 60-year-old white male, deputies said. He is 5-foot-10 and weighs about 163 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

According to deputies, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about Mudd is asked to contact the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office at 309-794-9111.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.