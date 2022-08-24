Rock Island County deputies searching for missing Port Byron man

Rock Island County deputies said Steven R. Mudd of Port Byron has been missing since Tuesday.
Rock Island County deputies said Steven R. Mudd of Port Byron has been missing since Tuesday.(KWQC/Rock Island County Sheriff's)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County deputies are looking for a missing Port Byron man.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded around 10:46 p.m. Tuesday to a missing person complaint in Pert Byron, Illinois, according to a media release.

According to deputies, the missing person, Steven R. Mudd, was last seen around 6 a.m. Tuesday when he left his home in Port Byron. His car was found in a local park near the house.

Mudd is a 60-year-old white male, deputies said. He is 5-foot-10 and weighs about 163 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

According to deputies, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about Mudd is asked to contact the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office at 309-794-9111.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and three others are hurt following a car crash on the North Fairmount...
Identities released after crash in Davenport kills 2, injures 3 people
A school district in eastern Iowa is dealing with a school bus crash on their first day of...
2 men, 1 child injured in Cedar County crash involving a school bus
Deputies: 1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash
Davenport Southeast Little League says viral video not ‘racially motivated’
The tracks in Dinosaur Valley State Park are expected to be covered up again with river water...
Drought conditions uncover 113-million-year-old dinosaur tracks

Latest News

Dry Friday
Mild Wednesday
Two people are dead and three others are hurt following a car crash on the North Fairmount...
Identities released after crash in Davenport kills 2, injures 3 people
Awards were given in the categories of business, professional, organization, individual, youth,...
Rock Island names Citizens of the Year winners
Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death in a home fire by 50-percent
Red Cross: Volunteers to help install free smoke detectors in Moline