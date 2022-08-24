Rock Island Grand Prix and trackside festivities held on Labor Day weekend

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Mark your calendar for the world’s largest karting street race, the Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix. Racing and festivities are scheduled over the Labor Day Holiday weekend. Along with the King of the Streets open shifter race will be King of the Rock races for 100cc engines and for the Briggs & Stratton 206cc engines. Vintage karts prior to 1985 will also be featured this year. In addition, for the first time in Grand Prix history, exhibition races will be held both Saturday and Sunday featuring electric-powered karts. Admission is free.

There will also be live music, food vendors with a $15 wrist band for entry to the Trackside Bash ($10 for racers or fans with pit passes). Donate a dog or cat toy or food for the QC Paws and receive $5 off the regular day pass.

Spectators need to be mindful of construction of a new federal courthouse and YWCA in downtown Rock Island. As a result, on-street parking is limited so fans are encouraged to park either in the city parking garage or the Modern Woodmen office parking lot of First Avenue. Another option is parking in the neighborhoods south of Fifth Avenue and entering the race area on 19th Street by the Rock Island Library.

For more information on the race, please visit racerockisland.info or Facebook or Instagram pages.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

6-11 p.m. The Trackside Bash: Downtown Rock Island. Wolfskill and The Resistors. Admission $15, $10 with pet toy or food. Food and drink vendors.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

2-9 p.m.: Competitor sign-in at Holiday Inn, Rock Island.

8-5 p.m.: All teams arriving before 5 p.m. should stage at the parking lot at Bally’s Casino & Hotel, Rock Island. From there follow directions for pitting.

5 p.m.: Streets close in The District of Rock Island.

5 p.m. to next morning: Track construction

6-11 p.m.: Pits open.

6-11 p.m.: The Trackside Bash: Downtown Rock Island. DJ Tom Cox and B and D Acoustic. Admission $15, 10 with pet toy, pet food or pit pass wrist bands. Food and drink vendors.

6 p.m.: Circa 21 Dinner Theatre, “Disaster.” More information at circa21.com

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

7 a.m.: Pits open.

6:30-8 a.m.: Driver sign-in at Holiday Inn, Rock Island.

7 a.m.: Mandatory Driver’s Meeting in front of the Argus Building, 1724 Fourth Ave., by the Pre-Grid.

8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Practice rounds. Six-minute sessions.

10 a.m.: Grand Prix Marketplace vendors open. QC Storm Shoot The Puck and Bradley SAE race team both days an 61 Kartway.

12:45-5 p.m.: Qualifying and Heat races.

5:45 p.m.: Track closes at conclusion of racing.

6-11 p.m. The Trackside Bash: Downtown Rock Island. John Born Duo and Midnight Blue Country Band. Admission $15, 10 with pet toy, pet food or pit pass wrist bands. Food and drunk vendors.

6 p.m.: Circa 21 Dinner Theatre, “Disaster” More information at circa21.com

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

8:30 a.m.: Final practice rounds begins.

10 a.m.: Grand Prix Marketplace vendors open featuring QC Storm Shoot The Puck, Bradley SAE race team, 61 Kartway.

10:30 a.m.: Opening Ceremonies.

11 a.m.: Kid’s Autograph Session. Start/Finish line. Featuring QC Storm mascot.

11:15 a.m.-5:30 p.m.: 18 feature races.

6 p.m.: Track deconstruction begins

6 p.m.: Circa 21 Dinner Theatre, “Disaster”. More information at circa21.com

7 p.m.: Awards Ceremony, Holiday Inn, Rock Island

Note: All times tentative and subject to change.

