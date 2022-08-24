Sen. Grassley, challenger Franken to debate in October

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Senator Chuck Grassley has agreed to a debate with challenger Michael Franken on October 6.

The hour-long ‘Iowa Press Debate: U.S. Senate’ will be hosted by Iowa PBS at 7 p.m. on Oct. 6.

The debate between Grassley and retired Navy admiral Franken (D - Sioux City, IA) will give the two a chance to discuss their platforms and answer questions from reporters ahead of the midterm elections.

It will be available statewide on Iowa PBS and streamed on iowapbs.org, Iowa PBS’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Franken won the June primary, defeating former Representative Abby Finkenauer.

Grassley is running for his 8th term.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.