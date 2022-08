DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport is asking residents to take an online survey for input on the riverfront areas in Davenport.

According to city officials, the input will help the design team develop the most compelling and relevant plan for the Quad Cities region.

Take the online survey; https://bit.ly/3Te6X08

