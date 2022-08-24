Tips to maximize produce shelf life to save money

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Summer is in full swing and that means the shelves are full of fresh and nutritious produce but many consumers hesitate to buy fresh produce out of fear of having it go bad in their refrigerator or on the counter.

Hy-Vee registered dietitian Nina Struss RD, LDN discusses some simple tips for extending the life of your fresh produce at home. Additionally, she points out the many health benefits of including these produce items in your meal routine. The August issue of Hy-Vee Seasons magazine contains an article on the topic here: https://seasons.hy-vee.com/make-your-produce-last-longer

Tips for storing fresh produce:

Avocados: These green gems can be tricky. To get the most out of your avocado, let it ripen on the counter until it reaches the ripeness you are looking for, then move it to the fridge to slow the ripening process. If you are only using part of an avocado, put the other half back in the fridge in an air-tight bag. Potatoes: Your favorite spuds like a cool, dry place out of the light to hang out. Also, keep them away from onions and certain fruit like bananas and tomatoes. Dark Leafy Greens: Keep these green nutrition giants in the fridge. If your leaves do not come pre-washed, make sure you are washing and drying them properly. For the best results, soak and stir them in cold water for about 5 minutes, then dry them out in a salad spinner. It is also important to note that leafy greens are some of the vegetables that are most susceptible to ethylene gas and can wilt easily when stored near the wrong fruit. Berries: These colorful little nuggets can be quite delicate and generally do not like being wet. So, if you are washing your berries before you store them, make sure to wash them in a good strainer and then spread them out onto a paper towel to dry. When storing in the fridge, it is best to store them in a container with a draining platform, so that they do not sit in any liquid that might settle out of them. Fresh Herbs: How to properly store herbs is really dependent on the type you are bringing home. For more tender herbs, like your cilantro and parsley, it is best to trim about an inch of the stems and put them in a glass of water and cover the top with a loose plastic bag. Then store that whole thing in the fridge. Hardier herbs, like your rosemary and thyme, can be wrapped in a damp paper towel and kept in a plastic bag in the fridge. The standout is basil, which you can store on your counter in water, just like a flower bouquet.

Note about **Ethylene gas emissions: Some fruits and vegetables emit more ethylene gas than others. These gaseous hormones regulate the ripening process and can speed up ripening of nearby produce; they should be stored away from other produce items when possible.

Highest amount of ethylene gas is emitted from avocados, bananas, apples, mangoes, potatoes, strawberries, tomatoes, peaches.

Certain fruits and vegetables are more sensitive to ethylene gas and should not be stored near the heavy gas emitters . These include: broccoli, Brussels sprouts, asparagus, cauliflower, leafy greens, squash, carrots and cucumbers.

Discussion surrounding health benefits of featured veggies and fruits include:

Avocado: Avocados are a great source of healthy fats for heart and brain health, B vitamins, vitamin C to support our immune system, and fiber to support digestive regularity and keep us full longer. Potatoes: Potatoes are a great whole-grain option and a good source of fiber, potassium to help with blood pressure regulation, and vitamin C to support wound healing and our immune system. Try to use the skin as much as possible in your cooking to get the biggest nutrient punch. Dark Leafy Greens: Contain carotenoids, lutein and zeaxanthin, which support our vision and are linked to improved cognitive function. They are a rich source of vitamin K. (If you are taking Warfarin/Coumadin it is important to speak with your physician about your intake of vitamin K and its impact on your medication.) Dark leafy greens are a rich source of fiber, to help with blood sugar regulation and satiety, along with folate, which in some studies has been shown to slow cognitive decline as we age. Berries: Berries are another good source of fiber as well as iron, B vitamins and some natural antioxidants that are important in many parts of the body. They also make a great way to increase your hydration. Berries can be used as water infusions, in fruit kebabs, mixed in a salad or frozen as a refreshing treat. Fresh Herbs: Herbs are a great way to add fabulous flavor to your meal without needing to add as much salt. They are also great sources of antioxidants and vitamins A, C and K.

