Warmer today ahead of a few showers on Thursday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We are tracking slightly warmer temps today as south winds will develop ahead of our next system. This will lead to increasing clouds this afternoon, but most rain chances look to hold off until very late tonight thus leading to dry daytime hours and highs in the mid 80s feeling close to 90º. As for showers, areas north of highway 30 will be most likely to see a few raindrops overnight. Then as a cold front drops into the area Thursday afternoon another round of showers and storms will be possible. Models have been trending drier for Thursday, but signs are pointing to at least a few showers south of I-80 in the afternoon. Beyond Thursday we are dry heading into the weekend with sunshine, low humidity and highs in the low 80s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 85º. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Few showers. Low: 60º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Isolated storms. High: 83º

