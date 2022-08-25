2022 dessert trends and sweet treat party ideas

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -What are restaurant customers searching for in terms of flavors in 2022? And how can these trends be incorporated into party foods for big and small celebrations alike?

Tiphanie Cannon of Oh So Sweet enchants PSL once again as she features delicious and trending desserts like (Drip Cakes and Rice Krispie number cakes) that taste even better than they look. Cannon joins the 40th anniversary celebration for Paula for two segments which can be viewed by accessing the embedded video playlist.

In Part 1, the number cakes are embellished with many of Paula’s favorite candies like Butterfinger candy bars. Also be sure to see the cake that looks like an old school television with a vintage pic of Paula (from her audition) emblazing the front. In Part 2,

In Part 2, Cannon highlights the expansion of her business to a new, bigger location. The move has not happened yet, but the business will soon be located (February 2023) at 2nd and Perry (210 2nd Street). She also demos making fruit pizzas which are delicious, easy, and use nutritious seasonal produce.

Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie / 314 Main Street / Davenport, IA / Phone: 563-345-YUMM (9866)

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Southeast Little League says viral video not ‘racially motivated’
Two people are dead and three others are hurt following a car crash on the North Fairmount...
Identities released after crash in Davenport kills 2, injures 3 people
Rock Island County deputies said Steven R. Mudd of Port Byron has been missing since Tuesday.
Rock Island County deputies searching for missing Port Byron man
Davenport Police respond to shots fired Wednesday night
Davenport Police respond to shots fired Wednesday night
Lori O'Dell donated her kidney to Alysia Beam, her best friend since seventh grade
QCA resident donates kidney to her best friend struggling with kidney failure

Latest News

Paula Sands 40th anniversary with KWQC-TV6 featuring a peek at her original audition tape from...
Paula Sands celebrates 40 Years at TV6
Ballet Quad Cities' Ballet on the Lawn set for Sunday, Aug. 28
Ballet Quad Cities to dance on the lawn to launch new season
Paula celebrates 40 years at KWQC-TV6 with Executive Producer, Jake Eastburn
Paula Sands celebrates 40 years at TV6 Part 2
Fruit pizza
Trending desserts and sweet treats Part 2