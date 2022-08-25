2022 dessert trends and sweet treat party ideas

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -What are restaurant customers searching for in terms of flavors in 2022? And how can these trends be incorporated into party foods for big and small celebrations alike?

Tiphanie Cannon of Oh So Sweet enchants PSL once again as she features delicious and trending desserts like (Drip Cakes and Rice Krispie number cakes) that taste even better than they look. Cannon joins the 40th anniversary celebration for Paula for two segments which can be viewed by accessing the embedded video playlist.

In Part 1, the number cakes are embellished with many of Paula’s favorite candies like Butterfinger candy bars. Also be sure to see the cake that looks like an old school television with a vintage pic of Paula (from her audition) emblazing the front. In Part 2,

In Part 2, Cannon highlights the expansion of her business to a new, bigger location. The move has not happened yet, but the business will soon be located (February 2023) at 2nd and Perry (210 2nd Street). She also demos making fruit pizzas which are delicious, easy, and use nutritious seasonal produce.

Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie / 314 Main Street / Davenport, IA / Phone: 563-345-YUMM (9866)

