Autumn gardening tips: planting guidelines and prepping for winter
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -As August wraps and we switch attention to autumn activities, gardening often takes a backseat. In fact, many of us may be tired of gardening because plants have faded or have been ravaged by the heat and sun.

Emily Swihart, University of Illinois Extension Educator of Horticulture, points out that there are important gardening tasks to complete to keep your garden and landscape looking its best into the next season.

Topics covered during the interview include:

Bulb planting (Two categories of bulb deserve fall attention)

  • Tender perennials are those that we can plant year after year but require special winter storage since they will not survive our winters outside, such as calla lilies, gladiolus, dahlia, elephant ears, cannas, and more.
  • Hardy, spring blooming bulbs should be planted this fall. These are things like Allium, Crocus, Common snowdrop, Hyacinth, Iris, Daffodils, and Tulips, See more at https://web.extension.illinois.edu/bulbs/springbulbs.cfm

Trees and Shrubs in Autumn

  • It’s a great time to plant deciduous trees
  • Continue to water
  • Consider methods of winter protection from critters

Lawn care

Monarchs

  • Migration is beginning, and citizen science can help track the population.
  • Tags can be obtained in the Milan office for anyone that wants to participate.

If you are looking for more in-depth information, contact the Illinois Extension office at https://extension.illinois.edu/hmrs or call 309-756-9978.

University of Illinois Extension / 321 West 2nd Avenue / Milan, IL 61264 / (309) 756-9978

