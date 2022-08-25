Bishop Hill’s 9th annual Chautauqua to be held this weekend

BISHOP HILL, Ill. (KWQC) -Bishop Hill’s 9th Annual Chautauqua looks back at the history of the Chautauqua Movement.

Brian “Fox” Ellis, Artistic Director of Prairie Folklore Theatre and an internationally-acclaimed author, storyteller, historian, and naturalist, informs viewers about the festivities to be held over the weekend of Aug. 27-28.

This free public event is sponsored by the Bishop Hill Heritage Association, Illinois Arts Council, a state agency, Geneseo Foundation, HistoryInPerson.com and the Twinflower Inn Bed and Breakfast. All programs will be held at the newly restored gazebo in Bishop Hill’s town square, located at Main Street and Bishop Hill Road.

Folks are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, bring a friend, and plan to come early to eat lunch in one of several restaurants or visit our shops and museums.

For more information, call 309-927-3899, visit www.bishophillheritage.org or email bhha@mymctc.net.

