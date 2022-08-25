Bishop Hill’s 9th annual Chautauqua to be held this weekend

Bishop Hill’s 9th annual Chautauqua to be held this weekend
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISHOP HILL, Ill. (KWQC) -Bishop Hill’s 9th Annual Chautauqua looks back at the history of the Chautauqua Movement.

Brian “Fox” Ellis, Artistic Director of Prairie Folklore Theatre and an internationally-acclaimed author, storyteller, historian, and naturalist, informs viewers about the festivities to be held over the weekend of Aug. 27-28.

This free public event is sponsored by the Bishop Hill Heritage Association, Illinois Arts Council, a state agency, Geneseo Foundation, HistoryInPerson.com and the Twinflower Inn Bed and Breakfast. All programs will be held at the newly restored gazebo in Bishop Hill’s town square, located at Main Street and Bishop Hill Road.

Folks are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, bring a friend, and plan to come early to eat lunch in one of several restaurants or visit our shops and museums.

For more information, call 309-927-3899, visit www.bishophillheritage.org or email bhha@mymctc.net.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Southeast Little League says viral video not ‘racially motivated’
Two people are dead and three others are hurt following a car crash on the North Fairmount...
Identities released after crash in Davenport kills 2, injures 3 people
Davenport Police respond to shots fired Wednesday night
Davenport Police respond to shots fired Wednesday night
Rock Island County deputies said Steven R. Mudd of Port Byron has been missing since Tuesday.
Rock Island County deputies searching for missing Port Byron man
Lori O'Dell donated her kidney to Alysia Beam, her best friend since seventh grade
QCA resident donates kidney to her best friend struggling with kidney failure

Latest News

Fresh floral arrangements at Hy-Vee's floral departments
Fresh flowers and ideas for arrangements
Menu item at City Loafers in Davenport
New eatery featuring fresh-baked breads now open at The Current
Eric Rittmeyer
Helping kids emotionally prepare for school
Mums
Autumn gardening tips: planting guidelines and prepping for winter