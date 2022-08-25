Burlington police investigate indecent exposure incident Thursday

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police are asking the public for any information pertaining to an indecent exposure incident that happened Thursday morning.

According to a release, around 8:30 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was jogging in the area of Main Street south of Cascade Bridge when authorities say she was approached by a man in his early twenties driving a smaller light green SUV.

Police say the man asked the jogger for directions to a local business and while she was looking on her phone, she noticed the man was exposing himself to her. The jogger then ran from the area and the man was last seen traveling westbound on Dankwardt Drive.

If anyone has information pertaining to this incident please contact the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8366 or the Greater Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.

