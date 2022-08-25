City of Bettendorf host open house about changes to The Landing

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Bettendorf held the first of two informational open houses about the proposed changes to The Landing Wednesday at the Waterfront Convention Center.

The plans include a repurposed recreation center as well as replacing the Splash Landing and the Frozen Landing. Officials say the new amenities could save up to $500,000 in taxes for Bettendorf residents with the YMCA taking ownership of the fitness center and handling the operation of the water park.

“We’ve been getting a variety of opinions and that’s the whole point of tonight,” said Decker Ploehn, Bettendorf City Administrator. “We’ll take that information and we’ll give that back to the city council and let them know how people felt about it.”

The City of Bettendorf has received input about the plans from over 1,300 people through an online survey. Another open house will be held on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the center.

