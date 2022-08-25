Crews respond to a fire at a Burlington school

Credit: Burlington Fire Department.
Credit: Burlington Fire Department.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a report of smoke at a Burlington school Thursday.

Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded around 12:30 p.m. Thursday to Sunnyside Elementary School, at 2040 Sunnyside Avenue, to a report of smoke in a classroom, according to a media release.

Firefighters arrived on scene as the school’s fire alarms were active and the school was being evacuated, crews said. Light smoke was found in a classroom in the northeast corner of the building.

Firefighters said they located the issue in a mechanical room in the building’s mezzanine.

After investigation, crews found an outside contractor, repairing a leak in a copper line on the building’s HVAC units, unknowingly ignited a small amount of insulation that went into the air handling system. When the system was turned on it pushed smoke into the classrooms.

The building’s fire alarm system activated at the same time the teachers reported the smoke, firefighters said.

According to crews, the insulation had been extinguished before firefighters arrived. Crews ventilated the classroom before allowing students to return.

There were no injuries, firefighters said.

According to crews, firefighters cleared the scene at 1:07 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Southeast Little League says viral video not ‘racially motivated’
Two people are dead and three others are hurt following a car crash on the North Fairmount...
Identities released after crash in Davenport kills 2, injures 3 people
Davenport Police respond to shots fired Wednesday night
Davenport Police respond to shots fired Wednesday night
Rock Island County deputies said Steven R. Mudd of Port Byron has been missing since Tuesday.
Rock Island County deputies searching for missing Port Byron man
Lori O'Dell donated her kidney to Alysia Beam, her best friend since seventh grade
QCA resident donates kidney to her best friend struggling with kidney failure

Latest News

Join the City of Davenport with family and friends as the streets fill with ghosts, goblins,...
Davenports set to hold Halloween parade
Ballet Quad Cities' Ballet on the Lawn set for Sunday, Aug. 28
Ballet Quad Cities to dance on the lawn to launch new season
Paula celebrates 40 years at KWQC-TV6 with Executive Producer, Jake Eastburn
Paula Sands celebrates 40 years at TV6 Part 2
Bluey's Big Play will be at River Center Adler Theatre in Davenport on June 14-15, 2023.
‘Bluey’s Big Play’ coming to Davenport