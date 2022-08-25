Crews respond to a fire at a Burlington school

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a report of smoke at a Burlington school Thursday.

Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded around 12:30 p.m. Thursday to Sunnyside Elementary School, at 2040 Sunnyside Avenue, to a report of smoke in a classroom, according to a media release.

Firefighters arrived on scene as the school’s fire alarms were active and the school was being evacuated, crews said. Light smoke was found in a classroom in the northeast corner of the building.

Firefighters said they located the issue in a mechanical room in the building’s mezzanine.

After investigation, crews found an outside contractor, repairing a leak in a copper line on the building’s HVAC units, unknowingly ignited a small amount of insulation that went into the air handling system. When the system was turned on it pushed smoke into the classrooms.

The building’s fire alarm system activated at the same time the teachers reported the smoke, firefighters said.

According to crews, the insulation had been extinguished before firefighters arrived. Crews ventilated the classroom before allowing students to return.

There were no injuries, firefighters said.

According to crews, firefighters cleared the scene at 1:07 p.m.

