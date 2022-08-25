Davenport Police respond to shots fired Wednesday night

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police responded Wednesday to GD Express Gas Station at the intersection of Pine Street and 46th street at 8:30 p.m.

Officials say responding officers found a scene in the parking lot of the gas station. Officer later responded to a report of a 20-year-old male with non-life-threatening injuries being taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, according to a press release.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

