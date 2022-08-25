Davenport Police respond to shots fired Wednesday night

Davenport Police respond to shots fired Wednesday night
Davenport Police respond to shots fired Wednesday night(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police responded Wednesday to GD Express Gas Station at the intersection of Pine Street and 46th street at 8:30 p.m.

Officials say responding officers found a scene in the parking lot of the gas station. Officer later responded to a report of a 20-year-old male with non-life-threatening injuries being taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, according to a press release.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and three others are hurt following a car crash on the North Fairmount...
Identities released after crash in Davenport kills 2, injures 3 people
A school district in eastern Iowa is dealing with a school bus crash on their first day of...
2 men, 1 child injured in Cedar County crash involving a school bus
Deputies: 1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash
Davenport Southeast Little League says viral video not ‘racially motivated’
The tracks in Dinosaur Valley State Park are expected to be covered up again with river water...
Drought conditions uncover 113-million-year-old dinosaur tracks

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Overnight rain with a few showers and storms possible Thursday, as well.
QCA resident donates kidney to her best friend struggling with kidney failure
Lori O'Dell donated her kidney to Alysia Beam, her best friend since seventh grade
QCA resident donates kidney to her best friend struggling with kidney failure
Monkeypox continues to spread in the U.S.
Monkeypox vaccine available to those eligible in the Quad Cities