Davenports set to hold Halloween parade

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Join the City of Davenport with family and friends as the streets fill with ghosts, goblins, princesses, and superheroes on Oct. 30.

The City of Davenport is set to hold a Halloween parade on Oct. 30 at 2 p.m., according to a Facebook post.

City-wide trick-or-treat will be on Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., according to city officials.

City officials said to visit the city’s website to learn are to participate in the parade.

