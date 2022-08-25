Davenports set to hold Halloween parade

Join the City of Davenport with family and friends as the streets fill with ghosts, goblins,...
Join the City of Davenport with family and friends as the streets fill with ghosts, goblins, princesses, and superheroes on Oct. 30.(KWQC/City of Davenport)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Join the City of Davenport with family and friends as the streets fill with ghosts, goblins, princesses, and superheroes on Oct. 30.

The City of Davenport is set to hold a Halloween parade on Oct. 30 at 2 p.m., according to a Facebook post.

City-wide trick-or-treat will be on Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., according to city officials.

City officials said to visit the city’s website to learn are to participate in the parade.

