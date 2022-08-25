Dixon school lockout for threat, no immediate concern found

DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - Reagan Middle School in Dixon was put on a temporary lockout for about an hour Thursday after a student received a threatening message on social media.

According to a Facebook post by the Dixon Police Department, a Dixon school was put on a temporary lockout around 1:15 p.m. Thursday after a Reagan Middle School student received a threatening message on social media. The threat came from someone who was not a student at the school.

Police said the school was put on a lockout to investigate the threat, “out of an abundance of caution.”

Around 2 p.m. police said they determined that the individual who sent the threatening message is not in the Dixon area and there is no immediate concern for the safety of our students.

According to police, the temporary lockout was lifted. Police continued to have a heavy police presence in the area.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

