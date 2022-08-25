Drag racers, QCA community prepare for 68th World Series of Drag Racing

CORDOVA, Ill. (KWQC) - Spectators started arriving at Cordova Dragway Thursday for the 68th World Series of Drag Racing.

“This is mecca. Everyone wants to come back to this place and just see how it’s grown, how it’s changed, and the culture,” said Dan Crownhart, owner of Cordova Dragway. “When you come here, life escapes. You get to get away from it for a little bit, so that’s what I love about this environment. Everyone is having a good time seeing crazy fast cars, fire coming out the back, out the sides.”

Drag racer Elaine Larsen said Cordova Dragway is special to her.

“When you come to a track like this, every arm is open, every pit is welcoming. Coming to Cordova is like coming home to family,” Larsen said. “This is like grassroots racing. This racetrack holds something near and dear to my heart. This is where I kick my heels back and I go out and have a lot of fun. When I’m in the car, I’m just focused on one thing, and that’s making it to the finish line, and getting there shiny side up.”

Several changes have occurred at Cordova Dragway, including rebuilding the tire track.

“The passion for this sport is why I’m still here, and why I want to be a part of this place,” Crownhart said. “The history of Cordova Dragway is second to none. It is like Fenway Park and Comiskey Park. It’s our version of those facilities. We’re about creating memories, not time slips. Life is too short.”

The impact of the World Series of Drag Racing extends far beyond Cordova Dragway. According to local officials, the estimated economic impact of the event is $800,000.

The 68th World Series of Drag Racing gets started on Aug. 26. To find the full schedule of events, click or tap here.

