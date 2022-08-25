Drag racers, QCA community prepare for 68th World Series of Drag Racing

The 68th World Series of Drag Racing begins on Aug. 26
The 68th World Series of Drag Racing begins on Aug. 26(KWQC)
By Evan Denton
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDOVA, Ill. (KWQC) - Spectators started arriving at Cordova Dragway Thursday for the 68th World Series of Drag Racing.

“This is mecca. Everyone wants to come back to this place and just see how it’s grown, how it’s changed, and the culture,” said Dan Crownhart, owner of Cordova Dragway. “When you come here, life escapes. You get to get away from it for a little bit, so that’s what I love about this environment. Everyone is having a good time seeing crazy fast cars, fire coming out the back, out the sides.”

Drag racer Elaine Larsen said Cordova Dragway is special to her.

“When you come to a track like this, every arm is open, every pit is welcoming. Coming to Cordova is like coming home to family,” Larsen said. “This is like grassroots racing. This racetrack holds something near and dear to my heart. This is where I kick my heels back and I go out and have a lot of fun. When I’m in the car, I’m just focused on one thing, and that’s making it to the finish line, and getting there shiny side up.”

Several changes have occurred at Cordova Dragway, including rebuilding the tire track.

“The passion for this sport is why I’m still here, and why I want to be a part of this place,” Crownhart said. “The history of Cordova Dragway is second to none. It is like Fenway Park and Comiskey Park. It’s our version of those facilities. We’re about creating memories, not time slips. Life is too short.”

The impact of the World Series of Drag Racing extends far beyond Cordova Dragway. According to local officials, the estimated economic impact of the event is $800,000.

The 68th World Series of Drag Racing gets started on Aug. 26. To find the full schedule of events, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Southeast Little League says viral video not ‘racially motivated’
Two people are dead and three others are hurt following a car crash on the North Fairmount...
Identities released after crash in Davenport kills 2, injures 3 people
Davenport Police respond to shots fired Wednesday night
Davenport Police respond to shots fired Wednesday night
Rock Island County deputies said Steven R. Mudd of Port Byron has been missing since Tuesday.
Rock Island County deputies searching for missing Port Byron man
Lori O'Dell donated her kidney to Alysia Beam, her best friend since seventh grade
QCA resident donates kidney to her best friend struggling with kidney failure

Latest News

Monarchs and Mariachi Sept 10 at The Putnam
‘Monarchs and Mariachi!’ at the Putnam slated for Sept. 10
‘1000 Books Before Kindergarten’ encourages reading to children early and often
‘1000 Books Before Kindergarten’ encourages reading to children early and often
‘1000 Books Before Kindergarten’ encourages reading to children early and often
Burlington Police Dept.
Burlington police investigate indecent exposure incident Thursday