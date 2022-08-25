EPA settles with Bettendorf company over faulty pollution detection system

Bettendorf, Iowa
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC)-The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached a settlement with Sivyer Steel Castings LLC in Bettendorf over alleged violations of the Clean Air Act.

According to EPA, the iron and steel foundry learned in 2019 that a detection system for identifying releases of potentially harmful air pollutants was broken and the facility failed to address the problem. As part of the settlement, Sivyer Steel Castings has agreed to fix the leak detection system and submit monthly reports demonstrating the system’s proper operation and compliance with regulations.

Without the functioning leak detection system, Sivyer Steel Castings is unaware of whether pollutant filters are operating effectively to reduce emissions of particulate matter and hazardous air pollutants, according to the EPA. The agency also says the facility is in a community identified as one that is already vulnerable to the effects of pollution.

Learn more about EPA’s Air Enforcement Program.

