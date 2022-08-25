Everyone is talking about ‘quiet quitting,’ but is it a smart idea?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Quiet quitting is the latest workplace trend making noise in the news. And it’s one to keep an eye on as the employment market continues to shift and American re-evaluate work/life balance.

Erin Hankins, Branch Director with Robert Half, begins by defining the term “quiet quitting’ as when workers do just enough to get by versus going above and beyond their job description. Why? Employees have concluded that “hustle culture” can lead to toxic productivity and burnout.

However, the risks of quiet quitting should not be ignored. Talking points of the interview feature what can happen to those that choose to only put in minimum efforts (and promote it on public social media platforms) including:

Professional reputation can be sullied.

Limited career growth

Missing out on promotions and salary increases

Strained work relationships with colleagues

Future career prospects jeopardized or limited

