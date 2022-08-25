Everyone is talking about ‘quiet quitting,’ but is it a smart idea?

Everyone is talking about ‘quiet quitting,’ but is it a smart idea?
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Quiet quitting is the latest workplace trend making noise in the news. And it’s one to keep an eye on as the employment market continues to shift and American re-evaluate work/life balance.

Erin Hankins, Branch Director with Robert Half, begins by defining the term “quiet quitting’ as when workers do just enough to get by versus going above and beyond their job description. Why? Employees have concluded that “hustle culture” can lead to toxic productivity and burnout.

However, the risks of quiet quitting should not be ignored. Talking points of the interview feature what can happen to those that choose to only put in minimum efforts (and promote it on public social media platforms) including:

  • Professional reputation can be sullied.
  • Limited career growth
  • Missing out on promotions and salary increases
  • Strained work relationships with colleagues
  • Future career prospects jeopardized or limited

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Southeast Little League says viral video not ‘racially motivated’
Two people are dead and three others are hurt following a car crash on the North Fairmount...
Identities released after crash in Davenport kills 2, injures 3 people
Rock Island County deputies said Steven R. Mudd of Port Byron has been missing since Tuesday.
Rock Island County deputies searching for missing Port Byron man
Davenport Police respond to shots fired Wednesday night
Davenport Police respond to shots fired Wednesday night
Lori O'Dell donated her kidney to Alysia Beam, her best friend since seventh grade
QCA resident donates kidney to her best friend struggling with kidney failure

Latest News

Vintage 1982 Women's Day
Retro 1982 recipes with modern updates
Drip Cakes are a trending dessert for parties and special occasions in 2022. These were created...
2022 dessert trends and sweet treat party ideas
Paula Sands 40th anniversary with KWQC-TV6 featuring a peek at her original audition tape from...
Paula Sands celebrates 40 Years at TV6
Ballet Quad Cities' Ballet on the Lawn set for Sunday, Aug. 28
Ballet Quad Cities to dance on the lawn to launch new season