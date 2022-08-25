Fresh flowers and ideas for arrangements

Hy-Vee floral departments are now featuring sale on “Just Because” arrangements
Fresh flowers and ideas for floral arrangements
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Kay Meyers, Hy-Vee Floral department manager, features an array of beautiful, fresh flowers, arrangement ideas, and tips on how to keep flowers fresh for a longer period.

Meyers also shares Hy-Vee’s current sales promotion on “Just Because” arrangements. Customers that purchase a “Just Because” bouquet will get an additional bouquet for free.

