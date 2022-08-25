Helping kids emotionally prepare for school

Helping kids emotionally prepare for school
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Summer is nearly over and it’s time to start getting our children ready for returning to school. Helping kids to prepare emotionally is critical to academic success and mental well-being.

Eric Rittmeyer stresses that parents must remain emotionally engaged with their children to ensure their well-being. Children have an innate ability to sense our fears, so how we provide support can help get them through the feelings of “back to school jitters”.

Talking points of the interview include:

  • Learning the “3 N’s Strategy”: Name, Normalize, Navigate.
  • Letting them know that 100% of their feelings are okay
  • Helping them to develop an “emotional vocabulary” to better express their feelings.
  • Explaining how facts can help to inform their feelings
  • Asking/answering questions based on their age and level of mental capacity.
  • Being honest and realistic.

Eric Rittmeyer / Email eric@mtspeaker.com / Website www.MentalToughnessSpeaker.com

Eric’s book: https://www.amazon.com/Emotional-Marine-Toughness-Intelligence-Instantly/dp/1692518046

