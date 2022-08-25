Hints of a record-breaking Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The final attendance numbers for the 2022 Illinois State Fair won’t be in for weeks, but there are several indications that it was successful year.

Overall, nearly 4,500 youth exhibitors participated in showing livestock, 4-H projects and hobby arts and crafts projects during the 11-day event. Ten nights of grandstand entertainment included a performance by Brooks & Dunn which drew 10,142 concert goers. Over 36,000 vehicles were parked on the grounds and 60 local charities volunteered more than 15,000 services hours for the assignment.

Longstanding fair vendors say they saw increases in sales. Cullers’ French Fries reported historic revenue numbers.

“We have been in business for 77 years, a vendor at the Illinois State Fair for 75 years and have never seen numbers like we did in 2022,” said Jim and Darcie Cullers, owners of Cullers’ French Fries.

Schneider’s Elephant Ears normally goes through 30 boxes of dough, but went through 44 boxes this year for an estimated total of 4,400 treats.

The 2023 Illinois State Fair is August 10-23.

