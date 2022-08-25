‘Monarchs and Mariachi!’ at the Putnam slated for Sept. 10

It includes fun, educational activities during the day and closes with LULAC Council 10′s Fiesta Night
‘Monarchs and Mariachi!’ at the Putnam slated for Sept. 10
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Here’s a truly unique opportunity to simultaneously celebrate Mexican Independence Day and the annual monarch butterflies’ migration to Mexico.

Rachael Mullins, President and CEO of the Putnam Museum and Science Center, and Toni Robertson, Vice President LULAC Council 10, announce a collaboration to celebrate Hispanic culture on Saturday., Sept. 10.

The museum’s Monarchs and Mariachi! daytime festivities are scheduled 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and LULAC Fiesta Night is from 6-10 p.m. at 1717 West 12th Street, Davenport.

Festivities to be held during the day will feature crafts, lively music, displays of historic items, and family-friendly activities. Putnam educators and volunteers will be onsite to introduce guests to the process of tagging monarchs and the best ways to support increasing their numbers through habitat improvement. Participation is included with General Admission fees.

The evening will end with LULAC’s Fiesta Night that will include performances by Quad Cities Folklorico and Glenview Mariachi. Ticket price is $15 at the door. Proceeds go to the LULAC scholarship program.

More information about the entire day is here.

