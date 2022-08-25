New eatery featuring fresh-baked breads now open at The Current

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -City Loafers at The Current has opened in the space once known as VIVA! at 215 North Main Street, Davenport.

Kimberlin Richardson, City Loafers, discussed this new hot spot for delicious, chef-inspired, fresh-baked breads, sandwiches, soups, and salads served all day---including for breakfast. These artisan breads can also be purchased by the loaf.

Desserts like cookies and milk, bread pudding, and funnel cakes are perfect closers. And plenty of local beers, specialty-crafted cocktails or wines are available--including during a daily Happy Hour from 3-6 p.m.

For more information, visit https://thecurrentiowa.com/dining#viva or call 563-231-9559.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.