Paula Sands celebrates 40 Years at TV6

Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -To mark Paula Sands’ 40th anniversary, the show’s team throws an hourlong party that includes remembering the year 1982 throughout--plus features special friends, co-workers, and former co-workers offering congratulations.

Her original audition tape (featuring a cucumber prop from her father-in-law’s garden) is included in Part 1. Executive producer, Jake Eastburn, joins Paula for both segments as they take a look back and honor her accomplishments.

