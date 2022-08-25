Paula Sands celebrates 40 Years at TV6

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -To mark Paula Sands’ 40th anniversary, the show’s team throws an hourlong party that includes remembering the year 1982 throughout--plus features special friends, co-workers, and former co-workers offering congratulations.

Her original audition tape (featuring a cucumber prop from her father-in-law’s garden) is included in Part 1. Executive producer, Jake Eastburn, joins Paula for both segments as they take a look back and honor her accomplishments.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.