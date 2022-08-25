Q&A: What you need to know about President Biden’s Student Debt Relief Plan

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After President Biden announced plans to forgive up to $10,000 worth of student debt per person, lots of questions came to light about how the loan forgiveness will work.

TV6 sat down with Heidi Huiskamp-Collins, the CEO of Huiskamp-Collins Educational Planning, to talk through the relief plan and provide answers to frequently asked questions.

Q: The Biden Administration passed a new Student Debt Relief Plan. How is that going to impact students, parents, and others who may be paying off student loans?

This is a game changer. It’s going to impact about 43 million borrowers in the US. So these are folks, young and old. Anybody who has $10,000 or below in student loan debt is going to have that forgiven. If these folks, in addition to their to their federal student loan, also received a Pell Grant, a Pell Grant is given to lower income borrowers. So those folks which are about 60%, of all student loan borrowers, they’re going to receive up to $20,000 of student loan forgiveness. So the forgiveness is pegged as according to income. So if your income if you’re an individual, if you make $125,000 or less, you will get that full loan forgiveness, either the 10 or the 20, depending on the Pell Grant and then if you are part of a couple filing jointly, and you make up to 250,000, you’re both eligible for that 10,000 or 20,000.

Q: Who is eligible for this student debt relief?

A: Not only will it impact students, t’s going to impact adults, parents, etc. There’s such a thing as Parent Plus loans, parents can borrow more than students up to the full cost of college and living expenses. And those Parent Plus loans or a higher interest rate than the student borrowers get, they can have up to $10,000 of the Parent Plus loans forgiven.

Q: Would you say a good amount of people you work with in the Quad Cities have over $10,000 worth of debt?

A: It really varies, I would say, the majority of people that come to me have more than $10,000 in student loan debt.

Q: As a financial advisor, what is your take on this new plan?

A: I mean, I have very mixed feelings on the topic, you know, for a lot of young people who have been crippled who haven’t been able to start families have been able to help to buy houses and, you know, get married. It’s a, it’s a great day, this is wonderful, especially since it just came out today, that this loan forgiveness all along, we had thought that this that this debt forgiveness was going to be counted as income that you’d have to pay taxes on. It just came out today, that this loan forgiveness will be tax exempt federally, which is a real gift. So that’s a good thing for borrowers but then I’ve got borrowers like a young man who he works a minimum wage at a fast food restaurant, during the whole pandemic, he worked his tail off and every month while student loans were on pause, he made his student loan payment when the rest of the country wasn’t and he was paying principal, his student loan is paid off now. And he’s kind of out of luck. He put his heart and soul into paying this off so he could get a fresh start. And, you know, it’s kind of all for naught now.

Q: It seems like some people were banking on this Student Debt Relief plan in order to pay off their loans. What do you think is the root of that mindset?

A: The the part that is kind of dismayed to me is we’re really not getting to the meat of the problem, and that’s the colleges and universities. They have no real incentive now. The cost increases at colleges and universities over the last 50 years have gone up exponentially. And now with the genies out of the bottle with with loan forgiveness out of the bottle, you know, this could keep happening every five years, 10 years, you know, pick a number, you know, and what’s the incentive for colleges and universities to contain costs, and provide a great return on investment to their students? There, there’s no incentive, you know, and unfortunately, you know, we have colleges out there that are providing education to students that are not going to get them a viable job.

Q: How do payments work for student’s paying off their debt?

A: Through income based payments, so the way they work now is, if if you’re a borrower who has student loan debt, and you are on an Income Based Payment Plan, only 10% of your disposable income needs to go to loan payments. And then after 20 years of doing that your loans are forgiven, no matter what you’re left with. President Biden has shifted that and and from here on out, it’s gonna be 5% of disposable income. So that’s a game changer for a lot of folks, they’re going to have more, you know, money in their pocket to spend on food, clothing, you know, living expenses. He’s also talking about making some changes to those folks who are, you know, in public service, you know, that system is so broken, it’s supposed to be that if you go into public service, public school teachers, nurses, firefighters, police officers, that after a certain amount of time, your debt will be forgiven. He has promised today and the Secretary of Education stood by his side, and they made a pact that they will be fixing that broken system. So I hope that comes to fruition because that really is important.

