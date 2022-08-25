Retro 1982 recipes with modern updates

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -In honor of Paula’s 40th anniversary celebration, how about getting a modern take on throwback party foods that were big back in 1982?

(“Chef Steph”) Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co., researched through old issues of Women’s Day magazine from ‘82 and performed her modern twist magic on Hot Chipped Beef Dip, Ranch Snack mix, Ranch Pigs in a Blanket, Tiramisu Fudge Fondue, and Angel Food French Toast over two segments in the video playlist.

Delicious cocktails using mixes created by Mississippi River Distilling Co. are also included in Part 2.

If you have questions, viewers can email chefsteph@mrdistilling.com.

Mississippi River Distillery / 303 North Cody Road, Le Claire, IA / Phone: 563.484.4342 / info@mrdistilling.com / Facebook

HOT CHIPPED BEEF DIP

1 8 oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened

1 cup sour cream

8 oz. chipped beef, chopped

1⁄4 cup onion, finely chopped

1 tsp dill

1⁄2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 (8-inch) round loaf pumpernickel or sour dough bread

2 tsp horseradish

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. If using bread slice top off of bread and hollow out. Reserve removed bread or you can just use bread for dipping and bake in a glass dish. Beat cream cheese & sour cream on med for 2 minutes. Stir in all remaining ingredients and mix well. If you like a little bit of a bite stir in some horseradish. Fill bread bowl or glass dish with dip mixture Wrap completely in foil (bread only). Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour Serve with reserved bread cubes and place around bowl for dipping.

RANCH SNACK MIX

• 1 package (12 ounces) miniature pretzels

• 16 cups Bugles (about 12 ounces)

• 1 can (10 ounces) salted cashews

• 1 package (6 ounces) Goldfish cheddar crackers

• 1 envelope ranch salad dressing mix

• 3/4 cup canola oil Directions

1. In 2 large bowls, combine the pretzels, Bugles, cashews and crackers. Sprinkle with dressing mix; toss gently to combine. Drizzle with oil; toss until well coated. Store in airtight containers.

PIGS IN A RANCH BLANKET

• 1 tube (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent rolls

• 8 hot dogs

• 1 large egg, lightly beaten

• 1 tablespoon water

• 2 tablespoons Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® Seasoning & Salad Dressing Mix Shaker

• Caraway seeds, optional Directions

1. Preheat oven to 375°. Separate crescent dough into triangles. Place hot dogs at wide ends of triangles and roll up. Place on an ungreased baking sheet. Combine egg and water; brush over rolls. Sprinkle Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® Seasoning & Salad Dressing Mix Shaker and caraway, if desired, over tops. Bake until golden brown, 12-15 minutes.

ANGEL FOOD CAKE FRENCH TOAST

1 angel food cake, sliced into 12 pieces

3 large eggs

3/4 cup milk

1 tablespoons flour

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

2-3 tablespoons butter

TOPPING:

whipped cream

strawberries

blueberries

maple syrup

fresh mint

In a measuring cup, whisk flour into a few tablespoons of milk until it’s totally dissolved to create a bit of a slurry. Add back to the rest of the milk. In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, vanilla extract, salt and cinnamon. Heat a large skillet or griddle over medium to medium-low heat. Gently dip each piece of angel food cake into the egg mixture, fully submerging it and covering all the sides. Make sure to let most of the egg drip off. Place a bit of butter in the skillet/griddle, then place cake on it and cook until golden, about 2-3 minutes per side. The only additional step here is you want to fry each side, then turn it on it’s “back” and get that thick third end of the cake. Repeat with remaining slices, adding a bit of butter each time.

Serve with syrup, berries, whipped cream OR CODY ROAD BOURBON CARAMEL SYRUP.

TIRAMISU FONDUE

• INSTANT ESPRESSO POWDER, 1 teaspoon

• BOILING WATER, 1 tablespoon

• MASCARPONE CHEESE, 1 (17-ounce) container

• CONFECTIONER’S SUGAR, 1/4 cup

• MISSISSIPPI RIVER DISTILLERY IOWA COFFEE LIQUEUR , 2 tablespoons

• CORNSTARCH, 2 teaspoons

• EGG YOLKS, 3 large, at room temperature

• BITTERSWEET CHOCOLATE, finely chopped, for serving

In a small bowl, dissolve the espresso powder in the boiling water. In the top part of a double boiler over simmering water, combine the espresso liquid, the mascarpone, confectioners’ sugar, Marsala, and cornstarch, mashing with a rubber spatula until the mascarpone has melted and the mixture is smooth. In a medium bowl, whisk the egg yolks to combine. Gradually whisk in about 1/2 cup of the warm mascarpone mixture. Whisk the egg yolk mixture into the mascarpone mixture. Whisking constantly, cook until the fondue is hot and thickened (an instant-read thermometer will read 180F) about 2 minutes. Transfer to a ceramic fondue pot or chafing dish and keep warm over a burner. Place the chopped chocolate in small, individual bowls.

Serve immediately, with the dipping ingredients of your choice, allowing guests to dip their fondue-covered food in the chocolate before eating.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.