Rock Island Auction prepares for hundreds to preview a large collection of historic firearms

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Hundreds are expected at the August Premier Auction Thursday, as more than 2,500 historic firearms will be on display for the preview.

Organizers say some of the items include Smith & Wesson, firearms from popular Hollywood films like Star Wars and Tomb Raider.

The auction is expected to go through Aug. 28, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The preview is Aug. 25, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rock Island Auction, 7819 42nd St. West, Rock Island, IL.

The auction is free to the public, for more information head to the Rock Island Auction website.

