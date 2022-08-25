Warm and humid today ahead of a cold front

More rain early next week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:07 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Showers and storms are pushing through the area very early this morning with most being out of the area prior to the commute.  Warm and humid conditions will develop before a cold front arrives this afternoon.  This will lead to highs in the mid 80s and feels like temps in the 90s.  An isolated storm along the front can’t be ruled out late this afternoon or early this evening, but overall many areas will be dry.  Pleasant weather will settle on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid to low 80s each day.  Rain chances will return by Sunday and Monday.

TODAY: Isolated afternoon storms.  High: 85º. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing up.  Low: 62º Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 82º

