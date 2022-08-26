Celebrate Davenport Southeast season Sunday at Tangled Wood

The team made a Little League World Series run, is Midwest Regional Champion and Iowa State Champion
For the first time since 1975, Southeast Little League in Davenport played in the Little League...
For the first time since 1975, Southeast Little League in Davenport played in the Little League World Series.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Welcome home Davenport Southeast Little League team at Tangled Wood Sunday, after a 2-2 run at the Little league world series.

The Tangled Wood is hosting a celebration for the team from 3 to 5 p.m. for their great season.

The Davenport team started off their championship season with a run at the Iowa State Championship, claiming the title to move to the Midwest Regional Tournament.

The team then punched their ticket to the Little League World Series after winning the International Midwest Regional Tournament in Whitestown, Indiana on Aug. 12. Finishing the tournament with a record of 4-1.

Then the team took to the World Series in Pennsylvania on Aug. 18 but came up short in their opening game against the Hagerstown Little League, from Indiana in an 8-7 loss.

The Davenport team bounced back in its second game on Aug. 20 with a 6-3 win against Bonney Lake/Sumner Little League, from Washington. They kept it going with a 10-2 win over the Snow Canyon Little League, from Utah on Aug. 21.

The little league team’s season ended with a 4-0 loss on Aug. 23, against the Pearland Little League, from Texas.

Davenport Southeast Little League finished the world series run with a 2-2 record.

Davenport Southeast Little League says viral video not ‘racially motivated’
SE Davenport Little League and Davenport businesses prepare for Little League World Series

