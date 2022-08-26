Cirque Italia’s contemporary circus captivates audiences at fairgrounds through Sunday

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) --Cirque Italia’s Water Circus Silver is in Davenport now through Aug. 28 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 Locust Street.

Polo and Diana, performers with Cirque Italia, invite viewers to see the unique performances featuring artists from Argentina, Brazil, Romania, and many other countries. Their shows feature master jugglers, low wire fanatics, dazzling contortion, wild trampoline antics, and more. The guests demo a small bit of their talents, too.

The schedule of remaining shows is as follows:

  • August 26 - Friday: 7:30 p.m.
  • August 27 - Saturday: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
  • August 28 - Sunday: 1:30 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased now and range from $10 - $50 depending on availability. To purchase tickets, click here.

